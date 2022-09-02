CBI officer found dead in Delhi

Staff Reporter NEW DELHI
September 02, 2022 00:21 IST

CBI headquarters, Delhi. | Photo Credit: Ravi Choudhary

:

A 48-year-old man, posted as a Deputy Legal Advisor with the CBI, was found dead at his house in Hudco Place, the police said on Thursday. 

The deceased hailed from Himachal Pradesh and was posted at the probe agency’s office at Lodhi road. A note was found in his house, which blamed no one for the death, a senior police officer said. 

After police received information about the incident at 6:47 a.m. on Thursday, a crime team and forensics team was rushed to the spot. The wife and brother of the victim have been called to the city, the senior officer added. 

