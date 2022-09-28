CBI arrests two for cheating foreign nationals by posing as Europol officers

The two men were arrested in the case related to alleged cheating, extortion from foreign nationals and other offences that included running illegal call centres

PTI New Delhi:
September 28, 2022 16:50 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The CBI has arrested two men for cheating foreign nationals by posing as Interpol and Europol officers | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

The CBI has arrested two men who ran an illegal call centre in west Delhi from where they allegedly cheated and extorted money from foreign nationals by posing as Interpol and Europol officers, officials said on Wednesday.

The call centre, located in the narrow bylanes of Shadipur village here, was run by a man named Jaiveer Sharma. The perpetrators impersonated themselves as officers of Interpol and Europol to gullible foreigners, the FIR registered by the CBI claimed.

During the searches, the Central Bureau of Investigation found four cryptocurrency wallets having a total of ₹1.30 crore that included Bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies in an e-wallet, they said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Vijay and Vishal were arrested in the case related to alleged cheating, extortion from foreign nationals and other offences that included running illegal call centres etc, they said.

"The source has also informed that most of the amounts collected from the victims through cheating by the accused are transferred in the form of Bitcoin (a crypto-currency) in the crypto-account of accused Vijay maintained in the e-wallet of 'WazirX'," the FIR alleged.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

They allegedly conned their victims by telling them that their identities had been stolen and used for crimes like money laundering and drug peddling. They then threatened the victims by claiming that arrest warrants have been issued against them which would lead to their probable arrest, officials said. The accused compelled their victims into transferring money in bank accounts, crypto wallets or gift card codes etc to clear their names with an assurance that once the case was closed, they can take their money back. they said.    

The FIR claimed that the accused also asked their victims to disclose the amount of cash they had. Once the victim disclosed the amounts, the accused asked them to prove that it was genuine and actually withdrawn from their bank account.

"The accused made the victims believe that they have to prove to the respective government authorities that they have only that much money in their bank accounts," the FIR alleged.

In order to prove it, the accused convinced their victims that they must deposit the money to the government-approved vouchers available in the market, it said. 

If the victims said they will approach the local police regarding their arrest warrant, the accused would claim that they would be arrested as soon as they reach the police station, it said.

Out of fear, the victims would purchase the gift card/voucher from the market and provide their codes to the accused who then redeemed or transferred the amount into their own accounts, it alleged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Delhi
cryptocurrency

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app