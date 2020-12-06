Cases continue to dip

A woman getting tested for the virus in north Delhi.

NEW DELHI

06 December 2020 23:15 IST

Positivity rate now down to 3.68%: govt.

The Capital recorded 2,706 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday with 69 deaths and 4,622 recoveries in the past 24 hours, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government.

It added that 73,536 tests were conducted with a positivity rate of 3.68% during the same period out of which 32,023 were RT PCR tests and 41,513 rapid antigen tests. The cumulative count of cases now stands at 5,92,250 with 9,643 fatalities and 5,57,914 recoveries.

Out of 18,814 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 12,669 are vacant while in dedicated COVID-19 care centres, 6,939 beds out of the available 7,942 are vacant. A total of 15, 276 people are now in home isolation and there are 24 24,693 active cases. The number of containment zones jumped to 6,173 from 6,045 on Saturday.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain said: “Positivity rate in Delhi today has fallen down to 3.68%. Delhi is emerging victorious in this war against the virus. I would request you all to continue following the three commandments — mask, social distancing and sanitisation.” CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that he was glad that the third wave also seems to be getting weak.