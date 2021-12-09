DelhiNew Delhi 09 December 2021 01:29 IST
Capital reports 65 fresh COVID cases, one death
The Capital reported one new COVID-19-related death over 24 hours and the toll now stands at 25,100, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi Government on Wednesday.
Sixty-five new cases were reported, taking the total number of cases to 14,41,514. A total of 59,429 tests were done in a day and The test positivity rate stood at 0.11%.
Of the total cases, 14,16,010 people have recovered and there are 404 active cases.
