Capital reports 6,430 fresh infections, 337 deaths; positivity rate dips further

NEW DELHI

15 May 2021 23:40 IST

Over 6,000 fresh cases recorded, 56, 811 tests conducted

The Capital reported 337 COVID-19 related deaths in 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 21,244, according to the health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Saturday.

With 6,430 new cases being reported, the total number of cases is now at 13,87,411. The test positivity rate dipped to 11.32% from the 12.40%, which was recorded the previous day.

Currently, there are 66,295 cases in the city and 11,592 have either been discharged or recovered in 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,99,872.

Advertising

Advertising

Out of the 56,811 tests conducted, around 46,774 were RT-PCR tests, according to the Delhi government.

Additionally, there are around 7,223 vacant hospital beds in the city and 5,586 vacant beds in dedicated COVID Care Centres. The number of vacant beds at dedicated COVID health centres stands at 547, the bulletin added.

While the cumulative positivity rate stands at 7.61%, the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.53%, as per the health bulletin.

According to the Delhi government, there are 42,484 people in home isolation currently.