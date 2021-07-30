Capital gets heavy rain

A youth walks in rain in Bharat Nagar in the Capital on Thursday.

Rain likely to continue today, says IMD

The Capital received heavy rain in several areas on Thursday with the Safdarjung — the official weather station of the city — recording 72 mm rainfall during the day.

Most affected areas

Waterlogging and traffic jams were reported from across the city, specially from areas in south Delhi.

The maximum temperature settled at 27.6 degrees Celsius, which was seven degrees below normal and the minimum temperature 24 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal.

Rain is likely to continue in the city with the IMD forecasting a “generally cloudy sky with moderate rain” on Friday with the maximum and minimum temperature hovering around 32 and 25 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has forecast cloudy weather with light to moderate showers for the next four days in the Capital. Temperatures are also likely to be kept in check with the maximum hovering around 30 degrees Celsius.

A bulletin issued by the IMD for the region said: “Current spell of widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely to continue over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Punjab and Haryana till July 30 and reduction thereafter.”