‘Can’t put a price on medals’: wrestlers slam Brij Bhushan’s remark

May 20, 2023 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - New Delhi

Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia on Friday slammed Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh after the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president purportedly said that the protesting wrestlers should return their prize money instead of their medals as “they are only worth ₹15”.

“One can’t put a price on our medals. We have made huge sacrifices for the sport. He has only exposed his mentality with the comment,” Ms. Malik said.

Mr. Singh, who is in the eye of a storm for allegedly sexually harassing women wrestlers, purportedly said in a video interview that not just the medals, the athletes should also return their prize money and the crores of rupees spent on their training.

Since April 23, ace wrestlers, including Asian Games Gold medallist Vinesh Phogat, have been protesting at Jantar Mantar over the sexual harassment allegations against Mr. Singh.

They said the agitation will continue until Mr. Singh was arrested.

“We earned them after 15 years of hard work and he is calling these medals worth ₹15. Nobody can disrespect us like this. We weren’t given these medals in charity,” Mr. Punia said.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Sachin Pilot met the wrestlers and said their demand was legitimate and should be met at the earliest. “An impartial investigation should be carried out under the purview of law,” he added.

The protesting wrestlers also said that since the May 21 deadline given to the government to take action against Mr. Singh is nearing, the khap panchayat will take a “big decision” after that.

As the protest entered its 27th day, several women’s organisations on Friday jointly gave a memorandum to the President, Prime Minister, Home Minister and Sports Minister demanding Mr. Singh’s arrest.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police said it has made adequate security arrangements at the protest site in view of a farmers’ meeting in support of the wrestlers on Sunday. “The number of pickets in the border areas have increased and all vehicles entering Delhi will be thoroughly checked,” an officer said, adding that multi-layer barricades have been set up at Jantar Mantar.

