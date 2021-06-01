Cancelling Class 12 exams a ‘big relief’, says Kejriwal

New Delhi

01 June 2021 23:09 IST

Decision cleared uncertainty: Sisodia

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday termed the cancellation of Class 12 board exams a “big relief”, after the Centre announced its decision to this effect amid the pandemic.

“I am glad 12th exams have been cancelled. All of us were very worried about the health of our children. A big relief [sic],” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asserted that the decision was taken in the interest of students, by putting an end to their anxiety, as well as those of parents and teachers.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, and has been against the idea of conducting the exams, said: “I am happy that the never-ending Class 12 for 1.5 crore students of the country will finally end.”

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by the PM, in which it was decided that the CBSE will take steps to compile the results of Class 12 students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.