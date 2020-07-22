Can final-year exams be held in MCQ format, HC asks UGC

New Delhi

22 July 2020 23:39 IST

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the University Grants Commission (UGC) to explain if final-year examinations by universities can be conducted based on Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), open choices, assignments and presentations, instead of long form exams.

Justice Prathiba M. Singh asked the UGC to explain the import of its guidelines issued in April, which mentioned the type of examinations that can be held by a college, for conducting final-year exams.

The HC’s query came while hearing a plea challenging Delhi University’s decision to hold open book examination for final-year UG courses which will be in long form exams.

The counsel appearing for the petitioner pointed out that many universities have opted for a creative mode of examination, including MCQs and assignment-based exams and the traditional mode is very time taking.

The guidelines issued by the UGC on July 6 mention about the three modes of conducting examinations — online, offline and blend of both.

The Delhi University stated that they were holding online exams as per the UGC guidelines which makes it mandatory to hold final-year examinations.