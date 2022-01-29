Cabinet nod to ex gratia for farmers

New Delhi

29 January 2022 01:24 IST

The Delhi government on Friday approved ex gratia relief to the city’s farmers at the rate of ₹20,000 per acre to tide over the losses they suffered due to unseasonal rain last year.

The Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, also approved the rates at which ex gratia relief to farmers was to be paid as per assessment of the loss. According to the government, the expenditure will be about ₹53 crore for an approximate area of 29,000 acre.

Relief package

Due to incessant rain and waterlogging of fields during September-October 2021, crops were severely damaged. Chief Minister had announced a relief package for crop damage soon after and teams were dispatched to assess the extent of damage inflicted by the rain.

“The Chief Minister has given express orders to the teams to understand the needs of farmers and assure that everyone gets the justice they deserve,” a government official said.

“If the loss is assessed to be 70% or less, compensation will be paid at the rate of 70%. If the assessed loss is more than 70%, compensation will be paid at the rate of 100%,” the official added.