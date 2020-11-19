Businessman killed by girlfriend’s fiance, family

New Delhi

19 November 2020 01:04 IST

He objected to her wedding

A 46-year-old businessman was killed allegedly by his girlfriend’s fiance and her family after a quarrel broke out between them at her rented house in north-west Delhi when he objected to her wedding, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, identified as Neeraj Gupta, a resident of Model Town, is married and was in a relationship with his employee for the last 10 years. He was into finance and operated from his office in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh, they said.

The police said Gupta was hit on the head with a brick by the man, stabbed thrice in the stomach, and later, his throat was slit. The woman and her mother helped him in disposing the body. All three of them have been arrested, they added.

The matter came to notice on November 14 when the victim’s friend approached police stating that Gupta had been missing from Kewal Park in north-west Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar.

During the course of inquiry, call detail record and location of missing person was obtained. But he could not be traced, a senior police officer said.

However, later, Gupta’s wife approached the police and told them that she suspected a woman employee named Faizal to be behind her husband’s missing. She also disclosed them that Faizal and her husband have been in a long-standing relationship, the officer said.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered under Section 365 of Indian Penal Code and Faizal was interrogated, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North West) Vijayanta Arya said: “during the interrogation, Faisal disclosed that she worked for Gupta and was in an extramarital affair with him for the last 10 years. Her parents wanted to get her married to Juber and she got engaged to him. When she told this to Gupta, he discouraged her from marrying anyone and came to her rented house in Kewal Park extension in Adarsh Nagar where heated arguments ensued between him and Juber, Faisal and her mother Shaheen Naaz”

During the altercation, Gupta pushed Faisal which enraged Juber and he attacked and killed him, she said.

After killing Gupta, they stuffed the body in a suitcase and reached Nizamuddin railway station in a cab. Juber, who works in the pantry of Railways, boarded the Rajdhani Express with the suitcase and disposed the body near Bharuch in Gujarat, the DCP said.

The knife and the brick used in commission of the crime have been recovered, the police said, adding efforts to recover the body are being made and further investigation is in progress.