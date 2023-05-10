ADVERTISEMENT

Budh Nagar garbage dump cleared, library to come up: AAP

May 10, 2023 01:48 am | Updated 01:48 am IST - New Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party’s MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said the party had done the job within two months of coming to power in the civic body

The Hindu Bureau

AAP MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has closed a garbage dump in Budh Nagar and will build a library in its place, senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Durgesh Pathak said on Tuesday.

“The work which the BJP could not do in 15 years, AAP has done within two months of coming to power in the MCD,” AAP’s MCD in-charge said.

He added that for the past 15 years, councillors of the ward who belonged to the BJP did not try to get the garbage dump cleared. Mr. Pathak said people had complained about the dumping before the MCD elections and AAP had promised to resolve the issue if elected to power.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US