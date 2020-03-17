Budget session from March 23

Staff Reporter

17 March 2020 01:31 IST

Manish Sisodia to present the Delhi budget on March 25

The budget session of the Delhi Assembly will be held from March 23-27, and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia will present the budget on March 25, the Delhi government spokesperson said on Monday.

This will be the first budget of the Aam Aadmi Party government after coming to power in February. In the run up to the 2020 Assembly elections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had released a 10-point ‘Kejriwal Ka Guarantee Card’, these projects and promises in different sectors are likely to find a place in the budget, said officials.

The guarantee card promises to make Delhi “pollution free”, and has fixed a target to reduce air pollution by a third in the next five years. It also promises to introduce “mohalla marshals” for women’s safety, procure 11,000 buses, and increase the metro network to over 500 km.

