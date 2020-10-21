Brothers kill man over property dispute

NEW DELHI

21 October 2020 00:38 IST

Accused arrested after they confess to crime

A 35-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his brothers over a property dispute in outer north Delhi’s Samaypur Badli, thepolice said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said the accused — Vivek Jha and Satish Jha — have been arrested for killing Dileep.

Dileep was reported missing by his brothers on October 16. Two days after this, a body was found in a canal in Haiderpur in an open steel trunk. With the help of a label on his pant, the body was identified.

Advertising

Advertising

The brothers were then called for questioning after their conduct was found to be suspicious. Next, Dileep’s wife told the police that he had a dispute with his brothers over their residential property. The wife has been staying at her mother’s house for the last two months.

The brothers, during sustained questioning, told investigators that they strangulated the victim to death on October 15 after they had a quarrel with when he had come home drunk. The accused — with the knowledge of their wives — disposed the body in the canal, the police added.