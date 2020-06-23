Body of missing boy found inside car

NEW DELHI

23 June 2020 22:54 IST

Body of a four-year-old boy, who went missing on Monday, was found inside a car near his house in west Delhi’s Kirti Nagar on Tuesday, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said Ankush from Wadhwa camp is suspected to have died of a poisonous bite.

“A PCR call was received at 6.30 a.m. on Tuesday stating that the body was found inside a parked car. On reaching the spot, the boy was moved to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for post-mortem,” Mr. Purohit said.

During probe, it was found that the boy had gone missing on Monday evening and the family started searching for him without informing police. “After finding the body, the locals informed his family members,” the officer said.

According to the autopsy report, “Death may have occurred due to biting by some poisonous reptiles like a snake” and that no injuries other than bite marks near the toes of the child have been found. The police said inquest proceedings have been initiated to ascertain any foul play in the incident.