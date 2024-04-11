BJP workers protest outside AAP headquarters, demand CM’s resignation

April 11, 2024 02:06 am | Updated 02:06 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi unit of the BJP on Wednesday launched a protest outside AAP headquarters on DDU Marg, demanding the resignation of AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi Chief Minister.

The BJP alleged that the police heavily restrained and “injured” protesters, leading to several leaders, including Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, being rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

However, a senior police offer refuted the allegations, saying, “We only used mild force to disperse the protesters. No one suffered any injury.”

At the protest, Mr. Sachdeva told the crowd of BJP workers that Mr. Kejriwal should “resign immediately” considering he had “no legal recourse left”.

“After the decision of the Delhi High Court [upholding the arrest of Mr. Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy case], what moral right does he have to remain the Chief Minister?” Mr. Sachdeva said.

He added that the AAP supremo himself would say that if any party official is caught in a web of allegations, they should resign.

Chandni Chowk MP Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that the Chief Minister should resign until investigation is completed, since those “who claimed to be honest earlier were proven to be the opposite”.

AAP’s response, in a statement, said: “If true, it is unfortunate that the BJP Delhi chief was hauled up by the Delhi Police. We wish him a speedy recovery. We condemn this brutality by the police, if any. However, this also shows that even BJP supporters and those on BJP’s payroll are against the blatant misuse of agencies against the Delhi CM.”

“Be it noted, that after two years of investigations & over 500 raids, not a penny has been recovered from any of our leaders and yet they languish in jail. Arvind Kejriwal is in custody without any FIR or trial, based only on approver statements, both of which were earlier referred to as the ‘kingpings of the South liquor lobby’ by the ED,” the statement added.

