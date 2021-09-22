BJP to protest outside CM residence today

New Delhi

22 September 2021 00:49 IST

Party to seek unemployment allowance for lakhs of citizens

The Delhi BJP on Wednesday will hold a demonstration near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence to demand unemployment allowance for lakhs of citizens.

Delhi BJP president Aadesh Gupta said, “Mr. Kejriwal on an election campaign tour to Uttarakhand and Goa promised ₹5,000 unemployment allowance for the unemployed. But, back in Delhi, where the Kejriwal government had been in power for over seven years now, not a single paisa had been yet been spent in the name of unemployment allowance.”

‘25 lakh unemployed’

He said, “Mr. Kejriwal only knows how to mislead people...In Delhi, around 25 lakh unemployed have never been given any allowance.”

Advertising

Advertising