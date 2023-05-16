BJP slams AAP over transfer of inmates to Jain’s cell in Tihar

May 16, 2023 01:49 am | Updated 01:49 am IST - NEW DELHI

Days after former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain requested the Tihar jail administration to shift two inmates to his cell, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday slammed the Delhi government for providing “special treatment” to the senior AAP leader.

When contacted, AAP did not offer a comment.

The inmates, who were shifted to Mr. Jain’s cell upon his request to the superintendent of jail number 7 in a letter on May 11, have now been sent back to their wards, a senior Prisons Department official said. He added that a show-cause notice has also been served to the superintendent.

In his letter, the former Delhi Minister had said that he was feeling “lonely and depressed”, an official said.

“He is a high-profile inmate... the superintendent should have consulted his seniors. There are security concerns in the prison complex right now,” the official added.

Taking on AAP over the issue, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva claimed that the jailed MLA had sought the two inmates to “get massages in his cell”. In November last year, various purported videos of Mr. Jain getting massages and chatting with people in his prison cell had surfaced online.

Another official said as Mr. Jain had cited mental health issues in his application to the superintendent, the administration will seek a second opinion from an independent psychiatrist.

“However, even if Mr. Jain’s request is backed by the opinion of the psychiatrist, we will not entertain the plea for the transfer of specific individuals,” the official said. Mr. Jain has been in jail for almost a year after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on May 30 last year.

