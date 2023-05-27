ADVERTISEMENT

BJP seeks FIR against ‘theft’ of Vigilance Dept. files; will file a defamation suit, says Bharadwaj

May 27, 2023 03:10 am | Updated 03:11 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj. | Photo Credit: ANI

:

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday screened a purported video of files being “stolen” from the office of Special Secretary (Vigilance) Y.V.V.J. Rajasekhar on the intervening night of May 15-16 and demanded Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation.

Addressing the press conference, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said all the party MLAs and MPs from the city will give a written complaint to the Police Commissioner seeking an FIR in the case.

North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari said, “The theft has been executed very cleanly. Files have been shifted out of the room of an official who does not favour the government to the room of one who does.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In response, Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said he will file a defamation case against the BJP leaders for “blatantly lying about the handling of Vigilance Department files on May 16”.

Mr. Bidhuri said the incident explains why “Arvind Kejriwal wanted the [control over the] services — so that he gets the charge of the Anti-Corruption Branch and the Vigilance Department and can erase all the evidence linked with the corruption cases being probed against his government”.

‘Will launch probe’

Reacting to the allegations, Mr. Bharadwaj said, “It is a matter of written record that the files in the room of Special Secretary (Vigilance) were accessed by his immediate superior — Secretary (Vigilance) — on the intervening night of May 15 and 16. The Secretary was acting in his own wisdom and those files were never shared with any Minister of the Delhi government.”

He said, “It is a matter of grave concern that the CCTV footage of the Delhi Secretariat, which houses the offices of the Chief Minister and senior officials of the Delhi government, was so easily made accessible to a political party.”

The Minister added that a “high-level probe” will be launched into ascertaining the alleged role of the Chief Secretary in “planting false news ”.

In a letter to the Chief Secretary on May 16, Mr. Rajasekhar had alleged that his office had been searched the night before.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / politics

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US