‘BJP-ruled civic body is trying to seal temples’

Atishi

New Delhi

08 December 2021 01:09 IST

EDMC is forcing them to pay tax: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday alleged that the BJP-governed East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) is trying to seal temples in Delhi and forcing them to pay property tax.

“It is the first time since the rule of Aurangzeb that someone has dared to seek taxes from temples. The BJP’s lust for money knows no bounds and after looting every citizen of Delhi, the BJP-ruled civic body is trying to extort from the pandit’s dakshina thaali too,” AAP leader Atishi said.

The AAP leader said that till now, the BJP was preying on the money of the common man, but now it seems its “hunger has not been satisfied”.

Issued notices

“The East Delhi Municipal Corporation has sent notices to several temples saying that you must pay house tax. Otherwise these temples will be sealed. In my opinion, this is the first time since the rule of Aurangzeb that somebody has dared to send such a notice to a temple. This is the real face of the BJP. What kind of a Government asks temples to pay property tax?” Ms. Atishi asked.

She said that AAP has been constantly exposing the ‘rampant corruption’ in the BJP-governed corporations and claimed that every resident of Delhi is witness to the fact that BJP leaders care only about doing extortion and corruption.