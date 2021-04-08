BJP: probe civil defence volunteers’ appointment

New Delhi

Kapoor cites harassment plaints, calls for doing away with their khaki uniform

The BJP on Wednesday wrote to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal demanding an inquiry into the appointment and deployment of civil defence volunteers by the Delhi government.

Alleging that many complaints of harassment of citizens in the garb of issuing fines for non-compliance of COVID-appropriate behaviour by such volunteers were coming in, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor, said their khaki colour uniforms should be done away with.

“It has come to my knowledge that the process of enrolment of civil defence volunteers is neither based on guidelines nor is transparent despite the fact that they are being paid and have been given authority to challan people,” Mr. Kapoor alleged.

“I have been told that these volunteers are being hired unofficially through agencies, which earlier recruited volunteers for the implementation of the Odd Even Transport Scheme. It is widely believed that a large part of them are cadre of the ruling AAP,” Mr. Kapoor also alleged.