‘BJP-led civic bodies failed to clean drains’

New Delhi

15 June 2021 23:05 IST

‘Work should be done immediately and later they should not blame others’

The AAP on Tuesday claimed that the BJP-led municipal corporations have failed to clean drains, which has resulted in increased waterlogging.

“The BJP-led civic bodies is playing with the lives of Delhiites by not cleaning the drains,” AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said.

“The AAP demands that the civic bodies should immediately start cleaning all the drains under their jurisdiction. On behalf of the AAP, I also want to appeal that the work should be done immediately and later they should not blame others for their failure,” he added.

He said monsoon can arrive in Delhi anytime soon now and every year the national capital faces a massive waterlogging problem. “Last year, a child died due to waterlogging and in Karol Bagh, many jhuggis were washed away due to waterlogging. The reason behind this repeated waterlogging is that the BJP-ruled civic bodies does not clean the drains. In Delhi, around 90% of drains are under its jurisdiction,” Mr. Pathak said.

He claimed that only 20% of the drains have been cleaned before the monsoon.