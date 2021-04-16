BJP leader’s brother has attacked policeman: AAP

New Delhi

16 April 2021

Party demands action by Delhi police

The AAP on Thursday alleged that BJP leader Sanjay Gupta’s brother has attacked a policeman at his office and demanded that the police take action against them without coming under “pressure” of the BJP.

“Beating up policeman in this way, that too by calling them in an office... this kind of violent culture has not been seen in Delhi till date. Such hooliganism has not happened in Delhi and is a matter of serious concern. Delhi is the national capital, despite which, it is witnessing this kind of hooliganism, where policemen are no longer safe because of BJP leaders,” AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said in a statement.

The AAP leader said that a video of the incident has gone viral.

Mr. Pathak said that he hopes the police will not “succumb to the pressure” from the BJP and will take stringent action against the BJP leader and his brother.

“The police are responsible for protection of the public and if they are not safe, then how will they safeguard the people of Delhi?” he asked.