Delhi

BJP has increased trade licences by 17 times: AAP

Staff Reporter New Delhi 10 June 2021 23:31 IST
Updated: 10 June 2021 23:31 IST

Bharadwaj’s remarks misleading: BJP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday alleged that during the pandemic the BJP-led municipal corporation increased trade licence rates by 17 times, which added to the financial pressure faced by small businesses.

“The BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation has increased the rates of trade licences by 17 times. Trade licence fee has been increased from ₹500 to ₹8,625 for A-B category. The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has increased the rates of trade license for C and D category from ₹500 to ₹5,750 per square metre. He said that the BJP-ruled East Delhi Municipal Corporation has increased the rate of trade licence for A-B category from ₹200 to ₹3,000 and for C-D category from ₹200 to ₹2,000 per square metre,” AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

The AAP leader claimed that at the time of COVID-19, governments were busy helping people, and the EDMC and North body increased the rates of trade licences.

Advertising
Advertising

“All small and big shopkeepers have to take a trade licence from municipal bodies and pay its fee every year. EDMC and North body have made a tremendous increase in the trade licence,” the AAP leader said.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that Mr. Bhardwaj has mastered the art of issuing “misleading statements”.

Comments
More In Delhi
licensing agreement
New Delhi
Read more...