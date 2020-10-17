BJP demands compensation for sanitation workers’ kin

New Delhi

The Opposition BJP on Friday staged a protest near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence here demanding compensation for kin of two sanitation workers’, who had died, and another severely injured while cleaning a septic tank in south Delhi.

Party workers led by Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, and State vice-president Ashok Goel protested at the Chandgiram Akhara in Civil Lines.

“The Kejriwal government should implement the Mukhyamantri Septic Tank Safai Yojana with immediate effect and give compensation of ₹1 crore each to the families of the deceased safai karamcharis and ₹50 lakh to the injured scavenger,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

“There is a difference between CM Kejriwal’s words and works,” Mr. Goel said.