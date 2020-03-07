BJP delegation distributes relief material

New Delhi

07 March 2020 01:47 IST

A BJP delegation on Friday distributed relief material and cash compensation to riot victims in Khajuri Khas here.

The members of the BJP’s relief committee also met the family of slain Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer Ankit Sharma and gave them interim financial assistance besides assuring them of cooperation in the future.

“It is impossible to compensate the damage to the life and property of the people, but in this hour of grief, BJP stands by every victim’s family, and we will extend every possible help,” Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, who led the delegation, said.

Advertising

Advertising

“Rioters have not only caused damage to life and property but also shamed humanity and it will take time to heal...The way in which Ankit Sharma was murdered shows the barbarism and hatred of the rioters and their conspiracy to split the society,” he said after meeting Sharma’s family.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said that in this hour of crisis, the Delhi government, NGOs and political parties should forget their differences and work to heal the wounds of the victims.