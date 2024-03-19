BJP candidates share 100-day plans; what did you do in 10 years, asks AAP

March 19, 2024 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The seven BJP Lok Sabha nominees on Monday announced the work they hoped to accomplish in their respective constituencies within the first 100 days of being elected. The priorities shared by the candidates at a press conference included infrastructure projects, metro expansion, and measures to improve women’s safety.

Attacking the BJP, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “The BJP held a press conference with its seven Lok Sabha candidates and shared the wonders they will do in 100 days if voted to power. But they didn’t say what the seven candidates did for Delhi. Let them come out with a White Paper on it.”

North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari, the only sitting Lok Sabha member retained by the BJP for the upcoming poll, said he would initiate a project for a lake and a playground spread over 33 acres in his constituency. He also promised to set up more Central government-run schools in Khajuri and Burari.

The late Sushma Swaraj’s daughter, Bansuri Swaraj, who will make her electoral debut from the New Delhi seat, said she will work to establish a start-up hub in her constituency to create new employment opportunities for the youth. She said that to enhance women’s security, she would encourage the police to use more drones for surveillance and intensify night-time patrolling.

South Delhi candidate Ramvir Singh Bidhuri shared his accomplishments as Badarpur MLA and said he would work towards regularising unauthorised colonies and reducing traffic jams.

The BJP’s East Delhi nominee, Harsh Malhotra, said he would prioritise the redevelopment of the Yamuna riverfront, while the West Delhi candidate, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, said she would work towards expanding the metro line. Yogender Chandolia from North West Delhi said he would endeavour to set up a sports university, while Praveen Khandelwal from Chandni Chowk promised major beautification works in his constituency.

More questions

In response, Mr. Bharadwaj also posed several questions for the BJP’s incumbent MPs.

“The BJP-ruled MCD and DDA pushed people out of jobs. Establishments were sealed across Defence Colony, Greater Kailash I and II, and Rajinder Nagar. What did the MPs do at that time?” he said.

“In the last one and a half years,1.5 lakh people were rendered homeless. Did any of their MPs stand before the bulldozer? Did they come to stop the demolition?” the AAP leader said and asked what the police have done to bring down incidents of rapes and murders.

The Minister recalled the second wave of the pandemic when a shortage of oxygen led to many deaths in the Capital. “When there was an oxygen shortage, did they get oxygen from the Centre? The MPs were not to be found then,” he said.

