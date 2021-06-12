BJP attacks AAP govt. over ration scheme

New Delhi

12 June 2021 22:49 IST

The Delhi BJP on Saturday staged a demonstration over the Delhi government’s alleged failure to implement the ‘one nation one ration card’ scheme.

The protest was staged at the Shahdara chowk taxi stand and led by Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta. North-East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari, Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, State general secretary Harsh Malhotra and MLA Jitender Mahajan also participated in the agitation.

“When 34 States and Union Territories have already started this scheme, what is Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s compulsion not to do so in Delhi? The Delhi government is in the grips of the ration mafia and hence wants to start ‘Ghar Ghar Ration Scheme’. It is a scam and not a scheme,” said Mr. Gupta.

“Mr. Kejriwal wants to distribute ration under the PM Gareeb Kalyan Yojna as his own scheme, which smacks of corruption. When this ration reaches the needy and poor it will include cost of packaging and delivery, making it costlier,” Mr. Bidhuri claimed.

Mr. Tiwari alleged that the Delhi government’s decision to deprive residents of the Central government’s ration benefits by not implementing the ‘one nation one ration card’ scheme was “cheap politics”.