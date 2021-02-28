BJP accuses AAP of lying regularly

New Delhi

28 February 2021 00:49 IST

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, on Saturday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of “reducing the level of politics” in the city by allegedly lying on issues in a daily basis.

The AAP, Mr. Bidhuri alleged, was making “sensational claims” on a daily basis despite many of the previous ones falling flat.

“From allegations about the reduction of his security cover to the alleged price at which the BJP was allocated land for its State office the AAP makes one sensational claim after another without any proof,” he alleged.

Advertising

Advertising

“Not only is the party spoiling its own image, but by reducing the level of politics, it is hurting all political parties and politics per se,” he also said.