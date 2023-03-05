BJP: AAP is dismantling MCD, Oberoi a ‘dummy Mayor’

March 05, 2023 01:27 am | Updated 01:28 am IST - New Delhi

Calling Shelly Oberoi a “dummy Mayor”, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday said that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is actually run by Aam Aadmi Party MLAs Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj.

BJP leader and former South Delhi mayor Kamaljeet Sehrawat said that Ms. Oberoi “remains mute” during meetings with department heads, where she is accompanied by the AAP MLAs.

The party also accused the Delhi government of trying to bring a contractual system for cleaning roads through the Public Works Department, adding that it was strongly against this.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accusing AAP of “dismantling” the MCD, BJP leader Harshdeep Malhotra said, “[Chief Minister Arvind] Kejriwal did not allow any leadership to develop in his party’s municipal corporation team in the last eight years. Now even after his party has got majority in the MCD, he is not ready to hand over the leadership to any councillor, the proof of which was yesterday’s visit to Okhla landfill site.”

He said the CM along with Delhi Minister Kailash Gehlot on Friday stated that the Okhla landfill will be cleared by December, but it had already been closed. “The Okhla landfill site has been closed for the last one-and-a-half years and no new garbage is dumped there,” Mr. Malhotra added.

He pointed out that the MCD Commissioner had earlier announced that the Okhla landfill would be cleaned up in a year as all its waste would be used to generate electricity.

“It is regrettable that Arvind Kejriwal earlier tried to mislead on the schemes of the Centre by claiming them to be his own and is now trying to take credit for the work done during the BJP’s rule of the MCD by repeating the old announcements of the corporation,” the BJP leader said.

No response was issued by AAP at the time of filing this report.

ADVERTISEMENT