Bar manager arrested for violating rules

New Delhi

01 January 2021 23:56 IST

A manager of a bar cum cafe was arrested for allegedly violating the directions of night curfew issued by the Delhi government in south-east Delhi’s Kalkaji, the police said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Umesh Chand from Uttam Nagar. On the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, the police were patrolling in Kalkaji when at 2 a.m., they found that a bar cum cafe running in Eros Hotel, Nehru Place. They saw that customers were served hukkah and alcohol in the bar cum cafe — M House.

An officer said no one at the bar was following the guidelines of social distancing.

Chand could not produce the license of bar cum café when asked.