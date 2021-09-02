Auto driver held for raping minor

NEW DELHI

02 September 2021 00:47 IST

Victim had come to Delhi after eloping with her boyfriend

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor in east Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar. His accomplice has been held for robbing her mobile phone.

The police said that the incident happened on August 27 when the victim and her boyfriend — who had eloped from Bihar’s Champaran — came to New Delhi Railway Station and met the accused. They had been in touch with him for job opportunity in Delhi.

The accused, an auto driver, allegedly took the couple to his relative’s house in New Ashok Nagar where he sent the boy for some work and raped the girl. The accused allegedly threatened her of dire consequences if she reported the matter. He then dropped the couple back at the railway station.

A beat officer spotted the couple after which they narrated the matter and reported it at the police station. The police registered a case under relevant section and began probe. The accused and his accomplice were arrested from Bihar’s Champaran, the police said.