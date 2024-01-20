Attacked by pet dog, infant in north Delhi suffered multiple injuries

January 20, 2024 12:25 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - New Delhi

An infant was hospitalised for two weeks with several injuries after a pet dog allegedly attacked her in north Delhi, the police said on Friday.

According to the two-and-a-half-year-old girl’s grandfather, Jageshwar Mehta, the incident took place when they were out for a walk near their house in C Block, Burari on January 2.

He said the dog attacked the infant as Ujjwal, the owner of the pitbull and son of Pramod Vishwakarma, had not held on to its leash properly and he struggled to free his granddaughter from its clutches.

“The child received three fractures and multiple stitches, and was in a critical condition. She had to spend two weeks at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. We approached the police thrice, but they neither registered a case nor took any action against the dog owner,” Mr. Mehta said, adding the dog had attacked another neighbour in the past.

The police said they are verifying the facts of the matter before registering a case under relevant sections.

