ADVERTISEMENT

Attacked by pet dog, infant in north Delhi suffered multiple injuries

January 20, 2024 12:25 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

An infant was hospitalised for two weeks with several injuries after a pet dog allegedly attacked her in north Delhi, the police said on Friday.

According to the two-and-a-half-year-old girl’s grandfather, Jageshwar Mehta, the incident took place when they were out for a walk near their house in C Block, Burari on January 2.

He said the dog attacked the infant as Ujjwal, the owner of the pitbull and son of Pramod Vishwakarma, had not held on to its leash properly and he struggled to free his granddaughter from its clutches.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The child received three fractures and multiple stitches, and was in a critical condition. She had to spend two weeks at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. We approached the police thrice, but they neither registered a case nor took any action against the dog owner,” Mr. Mehta said, adding the dog had attacked another neighbour in the past.

The police said they are verifying the facts of the matter before registering a case under relevant sections.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / police / animal

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US