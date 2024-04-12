Atishi goes door to door to garner support for Kejriwal

April 12, 2024 01:36 am | Updated 01:36 am IST

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi on Thursday visited her Assembly constituency Kalkaji to garner support for the party’s “fight against the illegal arrest” of Chief Minster Arvind Kejriwal.

As part of its ‘Jail ka Jawab Vote se’ campaign, AAP has been asking people to come out in large numbers to cast their ballot against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Lok Sabha election when Delhi votes on May 25.

‘Arrested in false case’

The Delhi Minister, accompanied by AAP’s South Delhi candidate Sahiram Pehalwan, distributed pamphlets and interacted with the people. Saying that the campaign has received a “tremendous response” from the public, Ms. Atishi told reporters that there is a lot of anger among the people over the arrest of Mr. Kejriwal. “They understand that he has been arrested in a false case, and will give a befitting reply to the BJP in the election,” the Minister said, adding that Mr. Kejriwal’s work in Delhi speaks for itself and everybody has benefited from the better education and healthcare facilities.

