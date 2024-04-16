Arvind Kejriwal’s message from Tihar: ‘My name’s Arvind Kejriwal, and I’m not a terrorist’

April 16, 2024 03:04 pm | Updated 03:04 pm IST - New Delhi

"My name is Arvind Kejriwal, and I am not a terrorist" is Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's message for the countrymen from Tihar jail, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said April 16, slamming the BJP for the treatment being meted out to him in custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP is trying to break him out of "malice and vendetta", but he will emerge stronger from all of this, Mr. Singh said.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Mr. Singh alleged that a "notorious criminal" lodged in Tihar jail was allowed to meet his lawyer and wife in the barrack, however, Mr. Kejriwal had to meet Punjab Chief Minster Bhagwant Mann across a glass screen. Mr. Mann met Mr. Kejriwal in jail on April 15 and alleged that he was not getting the amenities even a hardcore criminal is allowed in Tihar.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hurt by the treatment being given to him, Mr. Kejriwal has sent a message for the countrymen: “My name’s Arvind Kejriwal and I am not a terrorist”, Mr. Singh said.

Mr. Kejriwal’s assertion borrows from ‘My Name is Khan’, a film that starred Shah Rukh Khan in 2010. In the movie, the actor famously says “My Name is Khan, and I am not a terrorist”.

Mr. Singh said, "Kejriwal was being treated like a terrorist and he was allowed to meet Punjab Chief Minster Bhagwant Mann across a glass screen."

Director General (prisons) Sanjay Baniwal, on April 15, said no distinction is made in the treatment meted out to the inmates and it is ensured they get the same basic rights. Responding to this, Mr. Baniwal said, "There is no distinction between a hardcore or a normal criminal. In the jail manual, there is no distinction between the inmates. Every inmate has basic rights and it is my duty to ensure that. These are being ensured to everyone." Nobody is accorded special treatment and there is no such provision, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.