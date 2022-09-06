AAP’s ‘Make India No. 1’ campaign | Arvind Kejriwal to start nation-wide yatra from Haryana’s Hisar tomorrow

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal will start a country-wide ‘yatra’, as part of the party’s “Make India Number 1” campaign, from Hisar in Haryana on Wednesday.

“A few days back, we had launched a programme Make India number 1. It is the dream of 130 crore people that India will become world’s number one country,” Mr. Kejriwal said during a video statement on Tuesday.

He alleged that because of traditional political parties and politicians India was left behind and if it is left to them, then India will remain backward for another 75 years.

“Now, there will have to be an alliance of 130 crore people, if it happens, then no one can stop from making India the world’s number 1 country. To achieve this, I had said that I will be going to each state and will try to join people to this movement,” he said.

“Tomorrow, I will start this yatra from my birth place, Hisar in Haryana. From there one by one, I will go to all States and will join people in the movement. People can join the movement by giving a missed call to 9510001000,” he added.

A party source said that it won't be a continuous yatra and will be done over a period of time. "The aim is to save the country in the 2024 election," the source said.

After Hisar, the next State Mr. Kejriwal will visit as part of this yatra will be Rajasthan, the source added.

On August 17, Mr. Kejriwal had unveiled AAP’s “Make India number 1” mission.

The nation-wide mission is rooted in five targets: free and quality education for all, free and quality healthcare for all, equality and safety for women, jobs for all youth, and fair price to all farmers for their produce.