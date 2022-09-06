AAP’s ‘Make India No. 1’ campaign | Arvind Kejriwal to start nation-wide yatra from Haryana’s Hisar tomorrow

AAP chief calls for an alliance of 130 crore Indians to make India number 1

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
September 06, 2022 13:05 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

ADVERTISEMENT

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal will start a country-wide ‘yatra’, as part of the party’s “Make India Number 1” campaign, from Hisar in Haryana on Wednesday. 

“A few days back, we had launched a programme Make India number 1. It is the dream of 130 crore people that India will become world’s number one country,” Mr. Kejriwal said during a video statement on Tuesday.

He alleged that because of traditional political parties and politicians India was left behind and if it is left to them, then India will remain backward for another 75 years. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Now, there will have to be an alliance of 130 crore people, if it happens, then no one can stop from making India the world’s number 1 country. To achieve this, I had said that I will be going to each state and will try to join people to this movement,” he said.  

“Tomorrow, I will start this yatra from my birth place, Hisar in Haryana. From there one by one, I will go to all States and will join people in the movement. People can join the movement by giving a missed call to 9510001000,” he added. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

A party source said that it won't be a continuous yatra and will be done over a period of time. "The aim is to save the country in the 2024 election," the source said.

After Hisar, the next State Mr. Kejriwal will visit as part of this yatra will be Rajasthan, the source added.

On August 17, Mr. Kejriwal had unveiled AAP’s “Make India number 1” mission. 

The nation-wide mission is rooted in five targets: free and quality education for all, free and quality healthcare for all, equality and safety for women, jobs for all youth, and fair price to all farmers for their produce. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
political campaigns
politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app