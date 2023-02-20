ADVERTISEMENT

App to allow commuters to shop while they travel on Delhi Metro

February 20, 2023 01:31 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

“The app will provide three value additions to the Delhi Metro experience — information about the last mile connectivity, virtual stores for shopping and digital lockers at the metro stations,” a DMRC official said. 

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will soon launch a virtual shopping app — ‘Momentum 2.0’ — through which customers would be able to buy a range of products and book services while travelling in the metro and collect their orders at the destination stations.

In a statement on Sunday, the DMRC said that the app would include features such as instant recharge of Delhi Metro’s Smart Cards and smart payment options for other utility services.

Commuters using Momentum 2.0 would also be able to book bikes, e-rickshaws and cabs and access the timetable of feeder buses, DTC buses, and cluster buses from Delhi Metro stations, the official added.

The DMRC said that the shopping feature of the app would enable customers to shop for groceries and other essential items at the metro stations through “extended reality” tools through a QR code mechanism. Customers will be able to pick up these items at their destination stations.

“DMRC is in the process of installing digital lockers named ‘Smart Boxes’ at select stations, where goods ordered through e-shopping on this app could be stored till they’re collected by the buyer,” the official added.

Momentum 2.0 would also enable commuters to instantly recharge their smart cards from anywhere and show detailed information about facilities, including the train timings and the occupancy of coaches, the DMRC said.

