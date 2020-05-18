Allow advocates to move in and out of city: plea

New Delhi

18 May 2020 23:51 IST

Response sought from Centre, Delhi govt.

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of the Centre, Delhi, U.P. and Haryana governments on a lawyers’ body plea to allow advocates to move in and out of the Capital for their work. The plea by the Delhi High Court Bar Association has been posted for hearing on May 20. The HC also took note of the Haryana government’s stand that it has included ‘advocates’ as a category to whom weekly movement passes would be issued online.

