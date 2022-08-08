Delhi

Alleged ISIS member held in Delhi for collecting terror funds

The spokesperson said the NIA conducted a search in the residential premises of the accused and subsequently arrested him in the case pertaining to ISIS’ online and on-ground activities. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO
PTI NEW DELHI: August 08, 2022 01:12 IST
Updated: August 08, 2022 01:12 IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested an active ISIS member from the national capital, an official said on Sunday, claiming that the “radicalised” individual was collecting funds for the global terror group.

Mohsin Ahmad, originally hailing from Patna in Bihar, was arrested from his Batla House residence by a search party on Saturday, a spokesperson of the federal anti-terror agency said.

The spokesperson said the NIA conducted a search in the residential premises of the accused and subsequently arrested him in the case pertaining to ISIS' online and on-ground activities.

