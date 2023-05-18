A.K. Singh to be Delhi’s new Services Secretary; govt. sends file to L-G 

May 18, 2023 02:48 am | Updated 02:48 am IST - New Delhi

Senior IAS officer A.K. Singh has been appointed the new Services Secretary, replacing Ashish More.

The development ends nearly a week-long tussle between the AAP government and Mr. More after Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj ordered the former’s removal within hours of the Supreme Court’s May 11 judgment handing over the reins of the Services Department to the elected government in Delhi.

Prior to the SC ruling, the Services Department was under the control of the Lieutenant-Governor.

A Delhi government spokesperson on Wednesday said the file to remove Mr. More and appoint Mr. Singh in his place was signed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after the approval by the Services Minister. It was then sent to Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena.

When asked, the spokesperson said the file has been sent to the L-G to inform him about the decision since “he is the custodian”.

A source in the L-G office, however, said he was not aware of any such file being received.

Mr. More’s removal had erupted into a major controversy with him allegedly going incommunicado after being told to move a file seeking his replacement. On Monday, Mr. Bharadwaj had said Mr. More “fell in line” after being issued a show-cause notice and had agreed to move the file.

A source in the government said Mr. More’s removal was approved at the Civil Services Board (CSB) meeting on Wednesday morning, which was chaired by the Chief Secretary.

Mr. Singh is a 1995-batch IAS officer and has previously served as the CEO of the Delhi Jal Board.

Squabble continues

Meanwhile, the war of words between the government and Special Secretary (Vigilance) Y.V.V.J. Rajasekhar continued on Wednesday with the latter terming allegations against him “baseless”.

Divesting him of all assignments, Mr. Bharadwaj on May 13 had said there were several complaints against Mr. Rajasekhar for “running an extortion racket”.

A government source had alleged on Tuesday that various cases of corruption, including the alleged CNG fitness scam and sealing of a factory, had come to the fore against Mr. Rajasekhar.

Mr. Rajasekhar, however, said all past allegations against him were “baseless and mala fide”.

In a 157-page letter to the Chief Vigilance Officer, the Delhi government and the L-G’s office, the IAS officer said that none of the allegations against him were accepted by the Central Vigilance Commission and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Mr. Rajasekhar also said he has attached documentary evidence with the letter that proved that he had been “given a clean chit” in all matters.

