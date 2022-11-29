AIIMS server still down; police deny reports of ₹200-crore ransom demand

November 29, 2022 01:56 am | Updated 01:56 am IST - NEW DELHI:

With the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) server still down, patient care services, outpatient, inpatient and laboratory wings were managed manually at the hospital for the sixth consecutive day. The hospital had last week said that its server may have been subjected to a ransomware attack.

The AIIMS spokesperson did not confirm or deny media reports about hackers behind the attack demanding an estimated ₹200 crore in cryptocurrency from the hospital to restore the services.

Delhi Police denied these reports, with its PRO saying, “No ransom demand as being quoted by certain sections of the media has been brought to our notice by the AIIMS authorities”.

In a statement issued on Monday, the hospital said “data restoration and server cleaning” activity is in progress and that the exercise is taking time due to the volume of data being processed.

A doctor working at the hospital said, “For the first two days after the attack there was a lot of chaos. Since then the situation here has improved.” He added that appointments are now being booked manually with the server being down. “But many patients coming to the hospital had booked their appointments online, the screenshots of which they’re now having to show on their phones,” the doctor added.

DCP (IFSO) Prashant Gautam on Thursday said that an FIR, under Section 385 (extortion) of the IPC and 66/66F of the IT Act, has been lodged against unknown persons.