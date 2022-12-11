After MCD poll defeat, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta resigns

December 11, 2022 01:53 pm | Updated 02:02 pm IST - New Delhi

The BJP's Delhi unit vice-president Virendra Sachdeva has been appointed the acting president until further notice

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta resigned from his post on December 11. | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta resigned from his post on December 11, days after the party’s defeat in the municipal corporation polls to the Aam Aadmi Party, said sources.

“Gupta ji submitted his resignation to the national president and it has been accepted also,” a senior party insider said.

The BJP's Delhi unit vice-president Virendra Sachdeva has been appointed the acting president until further notice, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said in a letter.

"The resignation of Adesh Gupta as Delhi BJP president is being accepted as per the direction of BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda. Delhi unit vice president Virendra Sachdeva is being appointed working state unit chief till the next order," Mr. Singh said in an order.

The Aam Aadmi Party ended the BJP's 15-year-rule in the Municipal of Delhi (MCD) poll in results announced on Wednesday. The AAP won the elections with 134 seats, while the BJP bagged 104.

(With inputs from PTI)

