After low turnout on Day 1, Jain says cannot force anyone to take vaccine

NEW DELHI

18 January 2021 00:25 IST

Capital witnesses 246 fresh COVID-19 cases with eight deaths, says government

Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said 53.3% of the front-line workers, who were scheduled to receive the jab in the Capital on the first day, showed up at the centres. He added that the government cannot force anyone to take the shot as it was completely voluntary.

“Some people decided not to turn up at the last moment. The vaccination programme is completely voluntary. We cannot ask anyone to compulsorily take the shot even if the person has registered for it.” Mr. Jain said while briefing reporters.

On being asked if the government would be taking steps to ensure that more front-line workers show up, Mr. Jain said a similar trend was observed across the country with around 50% of those registered getting the jabs on the first day.

He added that the vaccine had been cleared by the Central government after following a rigorous process that adhered to all protocols. He said 51 people, who took the vaccine, developed minor cases of AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) and were sent home almost immediately. A security guard at AIIMS had developed an allergic reaction after receiving the vaccine and was kept under observation overnight. A source in the Delhi government said the guard was “absolutely fine and had been discharged”.

Vaccination centres

Mr. Jain said the number of vaccination sites will be increased from 81 to 175 over the next few days and the government is targeting 1,000 centers here. He said due to the ongoing strike by the civic bodies, some vaccination sites were omitted from the list.

On Sunday, 246 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the city with eight deaths, the health bulletin stated. Also, 67,463 tests were conducted with a positivity ratio of 0.36%. There are currently 2,544 active cases out of which 1,154 are under home isolation. The total cases now stands at 6,32,429 cases with 10,746 deaths.

No vaccinations were carried out on Sunday. They will continue on January 18 at 81 sites — all of which are listed by the government.