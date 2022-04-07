After DJB, NDMC withdraws early break order for Muslim employees

BJP leader Satish Upadhyay (right), who is the vice-chairman of NDMC, had protested against the order. | Photo Credit: File photo

April 07, 2022 01:39 IST

Officials said the practice was followed during Ramzan for several years, no one questioned it earlier

Following protests by the BJP, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), too, has withdrawn an order allowing Muslim employees observing fast during Ramzan to leave office an hour early in the evening.

The move comes a day after the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) withdrew a similar order giving a two-hour break every day to Muslim employees during Ramzan. The Delhi BJP had protested against the order, accusing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of “appeasing Muslims”.

The Aam Aadmi Party has maintained its silence over the controversy. When contacted, the party leaders did not offer any comment.

Officials at both government bodies said the practice of giving 1-2 hour break to Muslim employees during the holy month had been followed for long and was never questioned before.

Circular issued

“A circular dated 05/04/2022 was issued for permission to leave their offices at 4:30 pm for Muslim employees observing fast during the month of Ramzan with the prior approval of the competent authority. Now, the competent authority, vide this order has decided to withdraw the above circular with immediate effect,” read an order dated Wednesday, issued by Assistant Labour Welfare officer of the NDMC, N.K. Sharma.

“This ‘short leave’ was happening since the 1970s. When Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed was the President, there was an order from the Central government to the NDMC and other government bodies to do this. No one had objected to it in all these years,” an NDMC official said.

“Here Hindus also go to temple during Navratri during office hours and adjust work with their coworkers. You can withdraw the order, but you can’t stop anyone from leaving early if they want to,” the official added.

The NDMC withdrew the order after protest by BJP leader Satish Upadhyay, who is the vice-chairman of the civic body.

The working hours of NDMC are 9 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.

Talking about the withdrawal of the DJB order, an official said, “It [two-hour break] has been a practice for at least 8-10 years, maybe even more. Don’t know why is it is happening now.”