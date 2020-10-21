Active cases rise after dip

New Delhi

21 October 2020 00:03 IST

Delhi records 3,579 new cases

As many as 3,579 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Capital in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 3,36,750, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Tuesday.

Also, 41 more deaths have been reported, taking the total number of deaths to 6,081. Of the total cases, 3,06,747 people have recovered and there are 23,922 active cases.

Number of tests

A total of 56,593 COVID-19 tests were done in the past 24 hours. Of the total tests, 14,253 RT-PCR tests were done, which is higher compared to September and early October.

Also, the number of active cases increased after seeing a dip on Monday and the number of people in hospitals also increased for the third straight day. However, number of people under home isolation fell slightly on Tuesday. Of the total 15,704 beds available for COVID-19 treatment in the city, 67.23% were vacant, as per government data.

But, 57.5% of the ICU beds with ventilators have been occupied and 52.7% of the ICU beds without ventilators are full.

The positivity rate is 6.3% — which is higher than early October. The overall positivity rate till now is 8.2%.