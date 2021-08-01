Act against violators in poultry market, NGT tells DPCC

NEW DELHI

01 August 2021 00:46 IST

Plea alleges illegal slaughters in market causing severe damage to environment

Following a plea against the Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board, alleging damage to the environment by activities in the Ghazipur poultry market, the National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to identify the violators and initiate prosecution.

It directed the DPCC to recover compensation and stop polluting activities in the area. A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said, “The effluent generated in the process needs to be treated and treated waste needs proper utilisation or disposal through an appropriate conveyance system. Siting norms need to be evolved and followed in the complex which is in the vicinity of Ghazipur landfill site and residential areas.”The Bench also also constituted a panel comprising officials from the DPCC and District Magistrate (East) to furnish an action-taken report within three months.

The tribunal specified that the DPCC will be the nodal agency for coordination and compliance of the order.

Advertising

Advertising

“The committee may take stock of the situation with reference to earlier reports also and ascertain updated remedial action in the matter. The report may inter alia mention the level of water and air pollution, status of waste management, action plan of the individual units and the authority of the complex to set up requisite solid and liquid waste management facilities...” the Bench added.

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by petitioner Shreya Paropkari and others who alleged that illegal slaughters in the market were causing severe damage to the environment and were operating without requisite consent from authorities.