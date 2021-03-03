Academic members oppose merger of DU college, AUD

New Delhi

The Academics for Action and Development on Tuesday opposed the Cabinet’s approval to merge Delhi University’s College of Arts with the Ambedkar University.

‘Unilateral attack’

DU Executive Committee member Seema Das said: “This is a unilateral attack on the university disregarding the statutory provisions of DU, which is an integral whole. No unit will be allowed to be taken away from DU as this will adversely affect the high-quality academic environment achieved by the collective efforts of all the units. We demand that DU administration should not repeat its slack approach on this issue as was shown in case of NSIT and nip this destructive design in the bud.”

In a letter to the university administration, the EC and Academic Council members said: “We strongly oppose the decision of the State Cabinet to merge Delhi College of Arts with the B.R. Ambedkar University...We urge you to take immediate and necessary steps to halt this unwarranted process.”

