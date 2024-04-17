AAP zeroes in on two names for April 26 MCD mayoral polls, discussions on in BJP

April 17, 2024 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - New Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has zeroed in on Sarika Chaudary and Prem Chauhan as its potential candidates for the April 26 Delhi mayoral polls, the nominations for which will be filed on Thursday.

The Opposition BJP in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is also likely to contest the polls, with sources saying discussions are in progress on six names for the elections to the posts of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

However, AAP sources said the party is yet to decide the posts Ms. Chaudary and Mr. Chauhan will be contesting.

The MCD currently has 250 elected councillors, 134 of them belonging to the ruling AAP, 104 to the BJP and nine to the Congress.

This year, the post of the Mayor is reserved for individuals from the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) categories.

An AAP source said Ms. Chaudary, who is a councillor from Daryaganj, is the favourite for the Mayor’s post due to her close connections with the top party leadership. She had earlier served in the Delhi Commission for Women. She is currently the chief of the AAP’s women wing in Delhi.

Mr. Chauhan, who represents Dakshin Puri in the MCD House, has prior experience as the Leader of the Opposition in the erstwhile South Delhi Municipal Corporation. Mr. Chauhan is currently the chief of AAP’s youth wing.

