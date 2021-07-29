AAP tight-lipped on Kejriwal-Mamata meet

New Delhi

29 July 2021 00:38 IST

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday called on his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee here.

According to AAP sources, the meeting took place at Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee’s residence in Central Delhi and lasted for almost an hour.

“Met @MamataOfficial didi today. It was our first meeting since her resounding victory in West Bengal assembly elections. Conveyed my best wishes and discussed several political issues with her [sic],” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted after the meeting.

AAP sources were tight-lipped about the goings-on of the 50-minute-long meeting where only Mr. Kejriwal, Ms. Banerjee, AAP MLA Raghav Chadha and Mr. Abhishek were present.