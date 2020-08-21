AAP slams civicbodies overpoor ranks in Swachh survey

New Delhi

21 August 2020 23:38 IST

Attacking the municipal corporations of Delhi following low rankings in the Swach Survekshan, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj on Friday said that if AAP were to be brought to power at the municipal corporations, it would bring in a “cleanliness model” just as it had in education and health.

Among 47 cities with a population of above 10 lakh, the SDMC came in at 31, the North Corporation at 43 and the EDMC was at 46. Highlighting that other cities with population of above 10 lakh, such as Indore, Navi Mumbai and Surat had performed much better, Mr. Bhardwaj said that the BJP had “devastated the Capital of India.”

He lashed out at the corporations, alleging they were the most corrupt and said that in the last 15 years the BJP had made Delhi “the capital of garbage” with no change in the situation.

